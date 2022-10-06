Revelation Biosciences Inc. and Vanderbilt University Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $REVB #biotechnews–Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University, Nashville TN, USA (Vanderbilt) to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), for treating or preventing infections. The license covers potential ap

Click here to view original post