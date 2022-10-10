Salk Institute Professor Geoffrey Wahl receives 2022 Susan G. Komen® Brinker Award

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Geoffrey Wahl has received the 2022 Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction in Basic Science from Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. According to the foundation, the award recognizes leading scientists who have made the most significant advances in breast cancer research and medicine. Wahl was honored for his significant contributions to the field of cancer genetics, including the mechanisms of drug resistance and genome stability. He will present a keynote lecture at the 45th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December 2022.

“Geoff is well deserving of the prestigious Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction,” says Salk President and Professor Rusty Gage. “His work has led to numerous discoveries about the initiation and progression of breast cancer that has not…

Click here to view original post