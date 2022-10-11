Another biotech CEO departs, leaving behind few employees for PhIII

A month after laying off 20% of its employees, Palisade Bio’s CEO is also out the door. Thomas Hallam hit the exit on Monday and finance chief JD Finley took over as interim CEO.

The gastrointestinal-focused biotech disclosed the departure Tuesday morning without offering any details on why Hallam’s nine-year tenure concluded, or where the outgoing CEO might be headed. He joined as a VP in 2014 following a director stint at Mesoblast and took over the top spot at Palisade in 2017.

Already trading below 10 cents, the penny stock $PALI barely changed after the opening bell.

JD Finley

Filling his shoes will be Finley, who joined the Carlsbad, CA-based upstart in 2017 and helped bring the company…

Click here to view original post