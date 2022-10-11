COMPaSS™ Personalized Spine Surgery Study Begins Enrollment

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #NASS–Carlsmed® announced today that the first patients have been enrolled in the COMPaSS™ study. COMPaSS, Clinical Outcome Measures in Personalized aprevo® Spine Surgery, is a multi-center post market prospective observational registry. The study will collect data on patients with degenerative spinal conditions and are treated surgically with Carlsmed aprevo devices and will track outcomes for a period of two years. “The COMPaSS study will generate first-of-its-kin

Click here to view original post