Illumina continues trek into drug discovery, inks AI pact with AstraZeneca

As it continues to fight for its merger with Grail, an early-detection cancer test company, the sequencing behemoth Illumina is making another push into drug development.

Slavé Petrovski

Tuesday morning, Illumina and AstraZeneca announced a partnership for AI drug discovery. Illumina will pitch in two AI tools — PrimateAI, which predicts diseases from mutations using primate data, and SpliceAI, which predicts how pre-mRNA sequences are cut. AstraZeneca brings its own set of AI tools, including JARVIS, which looks at non-coding genes.

According to the press release, AstraZeneca will use the tools to analyze massive ‘-omics’ data sets and find genetic variants that contribute to diseases, though the duo did not specify any therapeutic field in particular. In a press statement, the head of AstraZeneca’s Center for Genomics Research Slavé Petrovski noted two goals:…

Click here to view original post