Capstan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Athena Countouriotis, M.D., as Board Chair and Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointment

October 12, 2022

SAN DIEGO & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstan announces Athena Countouriotis, M.D. as Board Chair and Michael Rosenzweig, DVM, Ph.D., as EVP, Portfolio Strategy and Product Development.
