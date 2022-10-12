‘Pluck those diamonds’: Bayer’s Vividion eyes up to nine oncology targets from Duke spinout

After snapping up Vividion before it could jump onto Nasdaq last August, Bayer’s preclinical ‘arms-length’ subsidiary is betting on a relatively unknown North Carolina upstart in a five-year pact.

The initial focus concerns four targets, but the deal with Durham-based Tavros Therapeutics could balloon by another five targets, which would more than double the terms from $430.5 million in milestones to a whopping $912 million. Either way, the 14-employee Tavros gets $17.5 million upfront.

That’s more than double the upstart’s second go-around at a seed financing, coming in at $7.5 million just weeks ago. The Duke spinout is backed by Piedmont Capital Investments, KdT Ventures and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Vividion, focused on small molecules and for years claiming it can go after the so-called undruggable, is still in its preclinical days, as is its new partner, which is building out its own precision oncology pipeline and…

