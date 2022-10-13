Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D. to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ndu is a biopharma executive with more than 15 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical development. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ndu to Acadia’s Board,” said Stephen R. Biggar, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Acadia’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Ndu’s significant regulatory and clinical development experience, combined with her

Click here to view original post