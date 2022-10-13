Lineage Cell Therapeutics opens new California R&D facility and expands Israel manufacturing site

Last year, Roche and Genentech paid $50 million for licensing rights to Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ OpRegen program, a cell therapy that looks to regenerate healthy versions of retinal pigment epithelial cells in patients’ eyes.

Now the biotech is growing its physical presence with a new facility in the US and an expansion in Israel.

Lineage has opened the doors to a 12,000-square-foot R&D facility in Carlsbad, CA, and announced an expansion to the company’s GMP manufacturing facility in Jerusalem. The expansion in Israel will allow for the development of more large-scale manufacturing processes and the continued supply of materials necessary for the Phase I/II of OpRegen.

Lineage CEO Brian Culley told Endpoints News in an interview that the company seized an opportunity to grab more space at the site in Israel, which not only allows the team to perform some of the activities for Roche and Genentech but also gives…

Click here to view original post