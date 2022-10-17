San Diego Nathan Shock Center leverages long-running human study to enable cellular research on diversity of aging

LA JOLLA—The San Diego Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Basic Biology of Aging, a collaboration between the Salk Institute, UC San Diego, and Sanford Burnham Prebys, received new funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to enroll participants from the Rancho Bernardo Study of Healthy Aging into their own clinical cohort to study differences in how individuals age. Initiated 50 years ago by the late UC San Diego Distinguished Professor Elizabeth Barrett-Connor, the Rancho Bernardo Study is one of the longest, continuously NIH-funded studies in existence.

The San Diego Nathan Shock Center was established in 2020 with the goal of understanding the diversity of human aging. For this project, scientists at the center will collect skin samples from the living Rancho Bernardo Study participants whose individual…

