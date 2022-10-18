UC San Diego Physician-Scientist Elected to National Academy of Medicine

October 18, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on UC San Diego Physician-Scientist Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Victor Nizet, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Pharmacy at Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Click here to view original post