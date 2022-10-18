UC San Diego Physician-Scientist Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Victor Nizet, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Pharmacy at Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
