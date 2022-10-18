UC San Diego Researchers Named Recipients of NIH New Innovator Awards

Two early career researchers at the University of California San Diego have been named recipients of the 2022 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director’s New Innovator Award from the NIH Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research program.
