Biotech layoffs continue as Ambrx cuts staff and part of its pipeline to extend its cash

It’s been no secret that this year has been rough for biotechs and employees, as companies have been cutting costs and headcounts throughout the year. Wednesday’s news shows that the trend is, unfortunately, continuing.

San Diego-based biotech Ambrx announced that it is reorganizing its pipeline and cutting around 15% of its staff to extend its cash resources. According to the company’s most recent annual report to the SEC, filed last December, Ambrx had around 81 employees.

The move has dropped its stock by about 8%, and investors remain bearish as the company is looking at a fall of more than 90% in its share price $AMAM since this point last year.

“There has been a significant shift this past year in the HER2 metastatic breast cancer competitive landscape. As a result of our assessment, the Board has endorsed the decision that the…

