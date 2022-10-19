New Treatment for Urinary Tract Cancer Could Prevent Kidney Dialysis, Transplant

UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future.

