Thank you, Jim Blair!

Last month, our incredibly dedicated Board Chair, James C. Blair, Ph.D., stepped down after four years of fearless leadership. Thanks to his passion, dedication and vision, Sanford Burnham Prebys is now poised to grow into an even greater, more successful Institute dedicated to research that can improve human health. “Jim led the ship with a steady and determined hand, setting the long-term direction of Sanford Burnham Prebys,” says Bill Gerhart, incoming Board Chair. “We’re grateful for his contributions and congratulate him on his many accomplishments.”

