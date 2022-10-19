Three Salk scientists among 2022 Curebound Discovery Grant winners

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute’s American Cancer Society Professor Tony Hunter, Professor Reuben Shaw, and Assistant Professor Graham McVicker are among 12 inaugural 2022 Discovery Grant winners. The awards, which total $3 million, were launched this year by Curebound, a philanthropic organization dedicated to funding collaborative cancer research that has the potential to reach the clinic.

“These important projects funded by Curebound will allow us to advance our understanding of three aggressive types of cancer—neuroblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer,” says Shaw, holder of the William R. Brody Chair and director of Salk’s National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center. “These studies will lead to new targets and new therapies that help save lives.”

