Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

October 20, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations. The conference call may be accessed by registering for the call here. Once registered, participants will receive a
Click here to view original post