Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations. The conference call may be accessed by registering for the call here. Once registered, participants will receive a

Click here to view original post