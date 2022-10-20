UC San Diego Business Stimulator Targets Startups In Underrepresented Communities

October 20, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on UC San Diego Business Stimulator Targets Startups In Underrepresented Communities

The Talent Foundry is a new UC San Diego founder, or entrepreneur, focused program, that offers support through campus and regions resources, including referrals to accelerators, incubators, boot camps, as well as other local and national programs.

Click here to view original post