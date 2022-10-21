SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review ARS’ New Drug Application (NDA) for neffy for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis in adults and children ?30 kg (66 lbs). If approved by the FDA, neffy would be the first non-injectable treatment available to patients with allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug
Click here to view original post
ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) for the Treatment of Allergic Reactions (type I) Including Anaphylaxis
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review ARS’ New Drug Application (NDA) for neffy for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis in adults and children ?30 kg (66 lbs). If approved by the FDA, neffy would be the first non-injectable treatment available to patients with allergic reactions (type I) including anaphylaxis. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug