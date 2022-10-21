Former Allergan exec heads to Revance as it challenges Botox; Mark Pruzanski surrounds himself with more teammates

David Hollander

? Revance feels like it has a competitive advantage over AbbVie’s blockbuster Botox with only biannual injections of its freshly approved Daxxify, as opposed injections every three or four months that Botox requires. But you come at the king, you best not miss, and to bolster the executive team Revance has now tapped David Hollander as CMO. Hollander was previously the chief R&D officer at Aerie Pharmaceuticals, which was sold to Alcon a couple months ago in a $770 million deal, and he has familiarity with the Botox developer through his 10 years at Allergan. From 2011-16, he was Allergan’s VP, global therapeutic area head in clinical development for anterior segment and consumer eye care.

Kenneth Attie

? Now under the leadership of ex-Intercept CEO Mark Pruzanski and part of this…

