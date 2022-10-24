Trailblazing Immunologist joins Salk faculty to study mother-baby immunity during pregnancy and breastfeeding

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute welcomes Assistant Professor Deepshika Ramanan, an innovative researcher studying how the maternal immune system changes during pregnancy and breastfeeding and affects immunity and inflammation in babies across multiple generations. Ramanan will join Salk’s NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis.

“We are thrilled to have Shika join Salk’s faculty as a leader in the study of maternal-offspring health and immune system development,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Her valuable work will help advance our understanding of health during critical developmental stages.”

Ramanan will study the ways immune cells function during pregnancy and breastfeeding, especially in the intestine and the mammary glands. She will also examine how a mother’s microbiota, diet, exposure to infections, and other environmental factors impact a newborn’s early development and long-term immune…

