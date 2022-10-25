Inipharm to Present Data on Anti-Fibrotic Effects of Its Development Candidate Targeting HSD17B13 at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inipharm, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies for severe liver diseases, today announced that data on its development candidate INI-822, an inhibitor of HSD17B13, will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place November 4-8, 2022. INI-822 demonstrated anti-fibrotic activity in the human liver cell based “liver-on-a-chip” model of NASH and

Click here to view original post