Equillium Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Biological Importance of Multi-Cytokine Inhibitors EQ101 and EQ102 at the La Jolla Immunology Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced data presented at the annual La Jolla Immunology Conference. The research highlights the potential for multi-cytokine inhibitors such as EQ101 and EQ102, as potentially effective strategies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. “The complexit

Click here to view original post