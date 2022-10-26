Salk Institute’s Christina Towers recognized for scientific achievements and dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Assistant Professor Christina Towers has received a $1.15 million Science Diversity Leadership Award from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, in partnership with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The award recognizes outstanding early- to mid-career researchers who have made significant research contributions to the biomedical sciences, show promise for continuing scientific achievement, and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their scientific fields.

She was also awarded the $300,000 Young Investigator Award through Black in Cancer in partnership with the Emerald Foundation, Inc. Black in Cancer is an organization that aims to strengthen the network between Black people in the cancer space whilst highlighting Black excellence in cancer research and medicine.

“As an early-career scientist, Christie is already an impressive scientific leader who has garnered numerous…

Click here to view original post