SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that its President, Srdjan (Serge) Stankovic, M.D., M.S.P.H., who is responsible for R&D, and Medical and Scientific functions, will retire at the end of the year. A search for a successor to Dr. Stankovic is ongoing. Following his retirement, Dr. Stankovic will provide consulting and advisory services for Acadia on a part-time basis. “I want to thank Serge for his seven years of dedicated service to Acad
Click here to view original post
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Planned Retirement of President Srdjan (Serge) Stankovic
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that its President, Srdjan (Serge) Stankovic, M.D., M.S.P.H., who is responsible for R&D, and Medical and Scientific functions, will retire at the end of the year. A search for a successor to Dr. Stankovic is ongoing. Following his retirement, Dr. Stankovic will provide consulting and advisory services for Acadia on a part-time basis. “I want to thank Serge for his seven years of dedicated service to Acad