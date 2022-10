NBI-1117568 is an Investigational, First-in-Class, Muscarinic M4 Selective Agonist SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX), a leading neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the first patient has been randomized for its…

Click here to view original post