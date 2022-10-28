Stem Cell Grafts and Rehabilitation Combined Boost Spinal Cord Injury Results

October 28, 2022
Stem Cell Grafts and Rehabilitation Combined Boost Spinal Cord Injury Results

In animal models, UC San Diego researchers found that intensive physical therapy in tandem with implanted neural stem cells increased tissue growth, repair and functionality in spinal cord injuries more than those treatments alone.

