Two Aurinia execs are out — and CRISPR’s operations chief isn’t far behind; Biogen MS leader jumps to Eli Lilly partner

Robert Huizinga

? According to an SEC filing, Aurinia’s EVP of research Robert Huizinga and CMO Neil Solomons are both walking away by Halloween, and while no explanations are given, details of their severance packages were provided. Huizinga had spent the last nine years at Aurinia after the Isotechnika merger: first as VP, clinical affairs, then as EVP, corporate development before his latest promotion in 2020. Solomons co-founded Aurinia a decade ago and used to be VP of R&D with Vifor Pharma. The Peter Greenleaf-led Aurinia just launched its “Get Uncomfortable” ad campaign, urging lupus nephritis patients to schedule checkups with their doctor.

Lawrence Klein

? CRISPR Therapeutics COO Lawrence Klein will not return next year “to pursue external opportunities,” but he’ll stay until this year draws to a close….

Click here to view original post