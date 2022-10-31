CRISPR QC Appoints Dr. Toby Richardson to CRISPR QC Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CRISPR–On October 26th 2022, CRISPR QC has announced that Toby Richardson, PhD has been appointed to the board of directors. CRISPR QC has already started proving that the unique capabilities of our CRISPR Analytics Platform can interrogate previously unknowable dimensions of gene editing that is translating into real value for our customers,” says Ross Bundy, CEO. “The next step in our development is taking this unique insight and building greater depth to our data and ana

Click here to view original post