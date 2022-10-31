Genetic Score Predicts Risk of Lethal Prostate Cancer

Researchers at UC San Diego report that a polygenic hazard score based on 290 genetic variants could be an effective tool for predicting genetic risk of lethal prostate cancer, which kills more than 34,000 men in the U.S. annually.

