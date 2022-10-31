Salk scientists discover anti-inflammatory molecules that decline in the aging brain

October 31, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Salk scientists discover anti-inflammatory molecules that decline in the aging brain

LA JOLLA—Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process—a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

The research, published in Nature Chemical Biology on October 20, 2022, helps unravel the molecular basis of brain aging, reveals new mechanisms underlying age-related neurological diseases, and offers future opportunities for therapeutic intervention.

The brain is comprised of lipids or fats, but the role of these molecules in health and disease remains unknown. The newly identified class of lipids, called SGDGs, decrease with aging, which suggests they may play a role in brain aging.
The brain is comprised of lipids or fats, but…
Click here to view original post