Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase New Innovative Laboratory Solutions at AMP 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, is showcasing its latest innovative research and diagnostic technologies at the 2022 annual meeting and expo of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center from Nov. 1-5. The solutions on display are designed to address a broad range of disease states and include assays and instruments that leverage real-time and digital PCR, as well as next generatio

Click here to view original post