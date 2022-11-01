Appendiceal Cancer Gets Its Own Preclinical Model

November 1, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Appendiceal Cancer Gets Its Own Preclinical Model

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health describe the first preclinical model of appendiceal cancer that contains all elements of the tumor, allowing previously stymied investigations to proceed.

Click here to view original post