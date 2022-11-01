Experimenting in Space to Help Prevent Mudslides Here on Earth

To better understand gravity’s effects on post-wildfire mudslides, a research team from the University of California San Diego will take their research to the only laboratory where gravity is removed—the International Space Station.

