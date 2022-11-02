SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. NUPLAZID delivered net sales of $130.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by sequential demand growth of 2% and an acceleration of growth in the long-term care (LTC) channel, offset by a reduction of in-channel inventory of approximately $7 million. “Our third quarter results reflect continued growth in demand for NUPLAZID, drive
Click here to view original post
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. NUPLAZID delivered net sales of $130.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by sequential demand growth of 2% and an acceleration of growth in the long-term care (LTC) channel, offset by a reduction of in-channel inventory of approximately $7 million. “Our third quarter results reflect continued growth in demand for NUPLAZID, drive