An NK cell therapy biotech pulls IPO ambitions weeks after second trial clearance

Artiva Biotherapeutics has elected not to move forward with an IPO. The San Diego cell therapy developer quietly disclosed its plans not to wade into the murky public waters in an SEC filing on Tuesday.

With an IND clearance for its second oncology asset just six weeks ago, Artiva has decided to back out of its plans, which have been in the making since early 2021. The natural killer, or NK, cell therapy company originally penciled in a $100 million offering in April 2021, less than a full year after coming out of stealth with $78 million.

The Nasdaq debut would’ve been Artiva’s third main financing haul, after a $120 million Series B in February 2021. That round came a month after Fred Aslan joined as CEO and president. He had held the president post at Vividion, which shortly thereafter also filed for an IPO but wound up withdrawing…

Click here to view original post