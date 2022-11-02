In Memorium: Georg Heinrich “Heini” Thyssen-Bornemisza

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute recently lost a dear friend and former Trustee when Georg Heinrich “Heini” Thyssen died on September 30, 2022.

The chairman of the NOMIS Foundation, Heini Thyssen studied mathematics at the University of Munich (Germany) and received a law degree from the University of Zurich (Switzerland). In 2008, he established the NOMIS Foundation, whose vision is to “create a spark” in the world of science by enabling and supporting pioneering research in the natural sciences, social sciences, and the humanities that benefits humankind and our planet. The foundation executes its mission through awards, fellowships, research grants, alliances and partnerships, and network development.

As a Salk Trustee, Thyssen’s leadership and generosity helped accelerate scientific efforts at the…

