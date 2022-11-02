Mysterious OrbiMed-backed biotech nears $100M in funding, hints at plans to go after ‘undruggable 3.0’

In January, Alterome launched from stealth — but remained quite stealthy. While the biotech put out a press release for its $64 million Series A, led by OrbiMed, it launched without a website and didn’t elaborate on its science beyond “alteration-specific targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer.”

But with an additional $35 million — bringing its total Series A to $99 million — Alterome appears more willing to share. For one, it now has a website, although the page doesn’t offer more than the bare-bones details on the science.

Alterome CEO and CSO Eric Murphy told Endpoints News that the Series A extension arose from a third program that Alterome wanted to pursue. Alterome’s focus is going after so-called undruggable cancer driver mutations, but Murphy said Alterome wasn’t disclosing…

Click here to view original post