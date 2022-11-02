Trade Agreements Can Ease the Pain of a Possible Global Recession

Uncertainty is bad for business; however, it can be mitigated by trade agreements which help countries become more resilient to economic shocks, according to a new University of California School of Global Policy and Strategy study.

