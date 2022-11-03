Wugen to Present Data on WU-NK-101 for Relapsed / Refractory Acute Myelogenous Leukemia at The American Society of Hematology’s (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced an upcoming presentation highlighting key features of WU-NK-101, the company’s lead memory natural killer (NK) cell therapy product, that support its application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and elucidate predictors of

Click here to view original post