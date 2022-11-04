Luzilda Arciniega joins Salk as director of Diversity Strategies & Implementation

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has named Luzilda “Lucy” Arciniega director of Diversity Strategies & Implementation, as the Institute continues to expand its focus on efforts that support recruitment, retention, leadership, and cultural connectivity throughout its vibrant campus.

As a member of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) team, Arciniega will work to further diversity at the Institute by moving forward a long-term strategic plan that is tailored to Salk’s unique culture, reinforces the Institute’s values, and fosters a sense of belonging through accountability, respect, access, and recognition.

“Since the establishment of a dedicated DEI unit, we have made tremendous progress,” says Mallory Zaslav, vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Salk. “We are extremely fortunate to have a Board and leadership teams who recognize the vital importance…

Click here to view original post