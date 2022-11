Revenues increased by 384% year over year Debt ratio decreased to 7% from 75% at year-end 2021 SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD, AIMDW) (“Ainos”, or the “Company”), a diversified medtech company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing,…

