Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences: Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day November 14, 2022 in New York, NY J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum November 15, 2022 in Miami, FL A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation at the Guggenheim conference at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022 will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under t

