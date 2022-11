– APONVIE™ approval by FDA, U.S. launch planned for Q1 2023 – – ZYNRELEF® unit demand grew 18% over prior quarter in Q3 2022 – – Oncology Care Franchise net product sales grew 13% over prior year in Q3 2022 – SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX),…

