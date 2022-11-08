Pipeline Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at SFN 2022 Neuroscience Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision neuroregeneration, announced today that it will present two posters at the SFN 2022 Neuroscience Annual Meeting, taking place November 12-16, 2022, in San Diego, CA. Poster Presentation Details: Title: “Discovery of remyelination therapeutics that overcome the effects of inflammatory macrophages on oligodendrocyte formation” Poster Number: 194.11 Session Title: Mechanisms and Thera

Click here to view original post