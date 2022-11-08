SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #SITC2022–Preclinical data support the clinical potential of Turnstone’s next-generation Selected TIL therapy to improve TIL efficacy against solid tumors.
Click here to view original post
Turnstone Biologics to Present Preclinical Data From Novel TIL Therapy Demonstrating Tumor-Reactive T-Cell Selection at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #SITC2022–Preclinical data support the clinical potential of Turnstone’s next-generation Selected TIL therapy to improve TIL efficacy against solid tumors.