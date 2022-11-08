Turnstone Biologics to Present Preclinical Data From Novel TIL Therapy Demonstrating Tumor-Reactive T-Cell Selection at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

November 8, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Turnstone Biologics to Present Preclinical Data From Novel TIL Therapy Demonstrating Tumor-Reactive T-Cell Selection at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #SITC2022–Preclinical data support the clinical potential of Turnstone’s next-generation Selected TIL therapy to improve TIL efficacy against solid tumors.
Click here to view original post