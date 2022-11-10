Manufacturing roundup: Alcami acquired by capital groups; Wheeler Bio starts on new manufacturing site in Oklahoma

Two investment groups have come together to purchase the CDMO Alcami.

Global Healthcare Opportunities, otherwise known as GHO Capital, and The Vistra Group joined to acquire a controlling interest in the Alcami Corporation from funds associated with two other investment groups, Ampersand Capital Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed to Endpoints News.

Mike Mortimer, the managing partner and founder of GHO Capital, said in an email to Endpoints, that the company has extensive experience in the CDMO field and has been watching Alcami’s growth.

Mortimer said in the email: