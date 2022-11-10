Wugen to Present at the Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced that management will present at 9:45 a.m. GMT (4:45 a.m. ET) on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. About Wugen Wugen, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory
