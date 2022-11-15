Eight Salk professors named among best and most highly cited researchers in the world

LA JOLLA—Salk Professors Joseph Ecker, Ronald Evans, Rusty Gage, Satchidananda Panda, Reuben Shaw, and Kay Tye have been named to the Highly Cited Researchers list by Clarivate. This year’s list includes 6,938 researchers from 69 countries and identifies researchers who demonstrate “significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers.” Ecker and Gage have been named to this list every year since 2014, when the regular annual rankings began. This is Tye’s sixth, Shaw’s fourth, and Panda’s second time receiving the designation. Joseph Nery, a research assistant II in the Ecker lab, was also included on the list.

Additionally, Professor Joanne Chory and Professor Emerita Catherine Rivier were named among the 1,000 Best Female Scientists in the World, an inaugural ranking by Research.com that celebrates the contributions of women in science. The rankings are based…

