Biocept Announces Participation in an Investigator-Initiated Study to Better Understand the Development and Progression of Metastatic Breast Cancer to the Central Nervous System

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces a collaboration agreement to participate in an investigator-initiated, non-therapeutic pilot study to evaluate the cerebrospinal fluid tumor and immune cell microenvironment in patients with metastatic breast cancer and brain metastases and/or leptomeningeal disease. The study is designed to identify biomarkers associated with central nervous system (CNS)
